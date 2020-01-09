Home / Featured / Clinton Middle closed again Thursday due to leak, Friday plans TBA

Clinton Middle closed again Thursday due to leak, Friday plans TBA

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

Clinton Middle School was closed for a second day today (Thursday, January 9th) as cleanup efforts continue following what school leaders describe as a “significant water leak.”

At around 5 am Wednesday, there was standing water in four classrooms, a bathroom and the cafeteria, according to Anderson County Schools spokesman Ryan Sutton.

Maintenance crews form the district as well as school custodians, teachers, administrators and others spent much of Wednesday removing water from those areas and Sutton said that damage recovery company ServPro has been on-site using heavy-duty dryers to remove any remaining moisture in an effort to prevent mold from developing.

The school system will be evaluating conditions throughout the day today, and will let students and parents at Clinton Middle School know as soon as possible about the status of school for Friday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Union County authorities say 4 in custody after attempted murder indictments

The Union County Sheriff’s Department says that a man they had been seeking to arrest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.