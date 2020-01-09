Clinton Middle closed again Thursday due to leak, Friday plans TBA

Clinton Middle School was closed for a second day today (Thursday, January 9th) as cleanup efforts continue following what school leaders describe as a “significant water leak.”

At around 5 am Wednesday, there was standing water in four classrooms, a bathroom and the cafeteria, according to Anderson County Schools spokesman Ryan Sutton.

Maintenance crews form the district as well as school custodians, teachers, administrators and others spent much of Wednesday removing water from those areas and Sutton said that damage recovery company ServPro has been on-site using heavy-duty dryers to remove any remaining moisture in an effort to prevent mold from developing.

The school system will be evaluating conditions throughout the day today, and will let students and parents at Clinton Middle School know as soon as possible about the status of school for Friday.