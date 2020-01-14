Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Library to close one more time, Jan. 20-25

Clinton Library to close one more time, Jan. 20-25

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

The Clinton Public Library will be closed January 20th through January 25th for the third and final part of the renovation project, during which flooring has been replaced as well as some of the furniture. In preparation, we will have no programs in the back room this week (January 14th-18th).

During the closing, the library drop box will remain open. Due dates have already been changed to reflect the closing. No fines will accrue on days that the library is closed. If you would like to check out materials, TN READs will still be available 24/7. 

For more, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TN Promise FAFSA deadline approaching

The TN Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing deadline is quickly approaching. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.