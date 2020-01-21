Home / Featured / Clinton hosts Karns on busy night of high school hoops

Clinton hosts Karns on busy night of high school hoops

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

It was a light night of high school basketball on Monday in East Tennessee.

Harriman’s girls upended Loudon, 41-30, but the Loudon boys pulled out a close one, 50-48, in the nightcap.

The Lenoir City girls downed Oakdale, 48-33, while the Lenoir City boys completed the sweep by taking a 70-58 decision.

Tune in tonight (Tuesday, January 21st) during Trading Time Primetime for live updates from Clinton High School, then stick around for all the action from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium as the Fox & Farley Full Court Press brings you live coverage of the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons against the Karns Beavers.

Clinton is looking to pull off the regular season sweep in both games, as the girls won 97-53 back in December, and the Dragons edged the Beavers, 58-57, that night.

The Lady Dragons bring a 12-8 overall record, and a 5-3 District 3AAA mark, into tonight’s game, while the Lady Beavers are 2-15, 1-6 in District play.

Clinton’s boys are 8-10 on the season coming off a tough home loss on Saturday to 5th-ranked Science Hill, but sport a 6-2 record in the District. Karns also comes with an 8-10 overall record, but are 5-2 within the District.

Other District 3AAA action sends Anderson County to Central, Oak Ridge to Halls and Powell to Campbell County.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs will be home to face Sunbright, Kingston plays host to Fulton, Coalfield visits Oneida, Oakdale welcomes in Scott, Union County is at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Rockwood hosts Harriman and Midway ventures into Wartburg.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

