Clinton hosts Karns on busy night of high school hoops

It was a light night of high school basketball on Monday in East Tennessee.

Harriman’s girls upended Loudon, 41-30, but the Loudon boys pulled out a close one, 50-48, in the nightcap.

The Lenoir City girls downed Oakdale, 48-33, while the Lenoir City boys completed the sweep by taking a 70-58 decision.

Tune in tonight (Tuesday, January 21st) during Trading Time Primetime for live updates from Clinton High School, then stick around for all the action from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium as the Fox & Farley Full Court Press brings you live coverage of the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons against the Karns Beavers.

Clinton is looking to pull off the regular season sweep in both games, as the girls won 97-53 back in December, and the Dragons edged the Beavers, 58-57, that night.

The Lady Dragons bring a 12-8 overall record, and a 5-3 District 3AAA mark, into tonight’s game, while the Lady Beavers are 2-15, 1-6 in District play.

Clinton’s boys are 8-10 on the season coming off a tough home loss on Saturday to 5th-ranked Science Hill, but sport a 6-2 record in the District. Karns also comes with an 8-10 overall record, but are 5-2 within the District.

Other District 3AAA action sends Anderson County to Central, Oak Ridge to Halls and Powell to Campbell County.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs will be home to face Sunbright, Kingston plays host to Fulton, Coalfield visits Oneida, Oakdale welcomes in Scott, Union County is at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Rockwood hosts Harriman and Midway ventures into Wartburg.