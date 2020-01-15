Clinton hits road, pull off sweep at Central

It was another busy night of high school basketball across East Tennessee.

Playing a surprise road doubleheader after a power outage Tuesday morning canceled classes at Clinton High School, the Dragons and Lady Dragons took different paths to big District wins at Central.

In the opener, the Lady Dragons erased a 17-14 second quarter deficit by closing the first half on a 24-2 run sparked by an aggressive, swarming defensive effort, and cruised in the second half to beat the Central Lady Bobcats, 66-41. Sarah Burton scored 19 of her game-high 25 points in the first half and Naiyah Sanders picked up the slack in the second half, where she notched 11 of her 17 points, and Clinton improved to 11-8 overall, and 4-3 in D3AAA.

In the nightcap, the Dragons found a way to grind out a gritty road win over Central, prevailing 60-54. Evan Winchester scored 30 points and Jackson Garner, after a scoreless first half, hit four second-half threes, including a pair of fourth quarter daggers, to give Clinton some breathing room and a huge D3AAA win.

Clinton is now 7-9 on the year, but more importantly, are now 5-2 in District play.

Elsewhere in the District, the Karns girls upended Anderson County by the score of 63-44, and the Beaver boys completed the sweep by edging the Mavericks, 53-51.

The Campbell County girls won at Halls, 71-51, while the Cougar boys picked up their first District win of the season, holding off the Red Devils, 63-57.

In other action, the Oliver Springs girls won at Coalfield, 51-48, and in the nightcap, a late free throw lifted the Oliver Springs boys over the Yellow Jackets, 68-67.

Oneida’s girls beat Harriman, 65-41, and the Oneida boys completed the sweep with a 56-49 victory.

Wartburg’s girls handled Oakdale, 64-37, and the Bulldog boys took game two, 83-37.

In a girls-only game, Barbourville (Ky.) downed Jellico, 66-24.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Halls at Clinton (WYSH & WQLA)…Oak Ridge at Central…Anderson County at Powell…Wartburg at Harriman…Rockwood at Coalfield…Oakdale at Midway…Oneida at Sunbright…Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Cosby at Jellico…Oliver Springs at Kingston.