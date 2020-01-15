Home / Featured / Clinton hits road, pull off sweep at Central

Clinton hits road, pull off sweep at Central

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 46 Views

It was another busy night of high school basketball across East Tennessee.

Playing a surprise road doubleheader after a power outage Tuesday morning canceled classes at Clinton High School, the Dragons and Lady Dragons took different paths to big District wins at Central.

In the opener, the Lady Dragons erased a 17-14 second quarter deficit by closing the first half on a 24-2 run sparked by an aggressive, swarming defensive effort, and cruised in the second half to beat the Central Lady Bobcats, 66-41. Sarah Burton scored 19 of her game-high 25 points in the first half and Naiyah Sanders picked up the slack in the second half, where she notched 11 of her 17 points, and Clinton improved to 11-8 overall, and 4-3 in D3AAA.

In the nightcap, the Dragons found a way to grind out a gritty road win over Central, prevailing 60-54. Evan Winchester scored 30 points and Jackson Garner, after a scoreless first half, hit four second-half threes, including a pair of fourth quarter daggers, to give Clinton some breathing room and a huge D3AAA win.

Clinton is now 7-9 on the year, but more importantly, are now 5-2 in District play.

Elsewhere in the District, the Karns girls upended Anderson County by the score of 63-44, and the Beaver boys completed the sweep by edging the Mavericks, 53-51.

The Campbell County girls won at Halls, 71-51, while the Cougar boys picked up their first District win of the season, holding off the Red Devils, 63-57.

In other action, the Oliver Springs girls won at Coalfield, 51-48, and in the nightcap, a late free throw lifted the Oliver Springs boys over the Yellow Jackets, 68-67.

Oneida’s girls beat Harriman, 65-41, and the Oneida boys completed the sweep with a 56-49 victory.

Wartburg’s girls handled Oakdale, 64-37, and the Bulldog boys took game two, 83-37.

In a girls-only game, Barbourville (Ky.) downed Jellico, 66-24.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Halls at Clinton (WYSH & WQLA)…Oak Ridge at Central…Anderson County at Powell…Wartburg at Harriman…Rockwood at Coalfield…Oakdale at Midway…Oneida at Sunbright…Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Cosby at Jellico…Oliver Springs at Kingston.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Operations Committee Round-Up

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee voted to authorize County Mayor Terry Frank …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.