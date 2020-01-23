Home / Featured / Clinton Council to meet Monday

Clinton Council to meet Monday

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Clinton City Council will meet this Monday, January 27th, at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Among the items on the agenda, available at the city’s website at www.clintontn.net, will be the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning the property in South Clinton that is being developed in to the Aspire Park by the Hollingsworth Foundation from R-1, R-2 and B-2 to P-1.

The Council will also hear reports from the city manager as well as from Pugh & Company, who will deliver the Fiscal year 2018-2019 audit report.

Council could also discuss the viability of a proposal to convert the National Guard Armory into a facility suitable for a senior center, and what role the city might play in any plans moving forward.

The Clinton City Council meets Monday, January 27th at 5:30 pm at City Hall, and the meeting will be televised on ACTV in Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell Deputy Mayor resigns

During Tuesday’s Campbell County Commission meeting, Deputy Mayor Andy Wallace resigned, reportedly to accept a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.