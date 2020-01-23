Clinton Council to meet Monday

The Clinton City Council will meet this Monday, January 27th, at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Among the items on the agenda, available at the city’s website at www.clintontn.net, will be the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning the property in South Clinton that is being developed in to the Aspire Park by the Hollingsworth Foundation from R-1, R-2 and B-2 to P-1.

The Council will also hear reports from the city manager as well as from Pugh & Company, who will deliver the Fiscal year 2018-2019 audit report.

Council could also discuss the viability of a proposal to convert the National Guard Armory into a facility suitable for a senior center, and what role the city might play in any plans moving forward.

The Clinton City Council meets Monday, January 27th at 5:30 pm at City Hall, and the meeting will be televised on ACTV in Anderson County.