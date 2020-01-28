Clinton Council: Another clean audit, Armory ‘off the table’ for now

Meeting Monday night, the Clinton City Council learned that for a ninth straight year, the annual audit of the city’s finances for fiscal year 2018-2019, came back with no findings. In addition, Council members learned that the city’s undesignated fund balance is at $4.5 million, a level deemed healthy by auditors.

The Council also voted 6-1 to table any discussions with the Anderson County government about the possibility of using the city-owned National Guard Armory Building as a Senior Center until the city’s contract with Roane State Community College ends on November 30th, 2022 and the building opens back up. The lone dissenting vote was Mayor Scott Burton, who had been in favor of finding a way to work with the county to provide the space for county seniors.

Monday night’s vote by the Council will likely refocus the county’s discussions about the senior center dilemma on the proposed purchase of the building at the entrance to the Mariner Point subdivision that once housed Faith Promise Church. The church has offered that building to the county for a discounted $500,000, and despite several months of discussions, that offer is still on the table. The County Commission is expected to consider the proposal again when it meets in February.