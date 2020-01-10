Claxton man jailed on theft, burglary charges

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that investigators have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a Christmas Day break-in at Claxton Storage, located next to Ben’s Mobile Home Park.

The ACSD says that Detective Sergeant James Crowley led the investigation and that he “quickly identified” 22-year-old Holden Fritz as the prime suspect. Fritz was arrested late last week on charges of burglary, theft and vandalism and is being held at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.