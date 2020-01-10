Claxton ES announces Family Literacy/Social Studies Night

Claxton Elementary School will host a Family Literacy/Social Studies Night at the school on Thursday, January 23rd.

The event, which has been planned for students in Pre-K through the 5th grade and their parents, will be held from 5 to 7 pm on the 23rd.

According to an announcement, attendees will go back in time with historical reenactments focusing on the revolutionary and Civil Wars, and Tennessee history—including the story of Coal Creek–and interactive demonstrations of weaving and tin-smithing and will also have a chance to learn to make beautiful items out cow horns.

There will also be fun, history-focused games and historical read-alouds, plus parents will get to take a look at the projects done before the winter break by their students. There will be a chance to have a snowball fight (not with real snowballs) and light refreshments.

At the end of the event, door prizes will be given away as school officials say they have received numerous donations for this fun and educational family event. Door prizes include tickets to Dollywood and Tennessee Smokies’ baseball games as well as tickets to WonderWorks and other Sevier County attractions. There are also gift cards for restaurants and iTunes, not to mention a book basket and more.

Again, Claxton Elementary’s Family Literacy/Social Studies Night is set for Thursday, January 23rd from 5 to 7 pm.