Home / Featured / City presents check to UWAC
Photo credit: City of Clinton

City presents check to UWAC

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Clinton City Mayor Scott Burton and members of the city’s United Way Committee recently presented a check to Naomi Asher, the Executive Director of the United Way of Anderson County in the amount of $1055. .That figure represents the amount of money that was raised during the City’s 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event held on December 6th at the Community Center.

The event included the First annual Chili Cook-off between City employees and a “Kiss the Pig” contest with all proceeds going to the United Way, which will be used to fund its member organizations serving a wide variety of needs across Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD warns you to not abbreviate 2020

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is offering some advice today on a way to prevent …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.