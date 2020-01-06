City presents check to UWAC

Clinton City Mayor Scott Burton and members of the city’s United Way Committee recently presented a check to Naomi Asher, the Executive Director of the United Way of Anderson County in the amount of $1055. .That figure represents the amount of money that was raised during the City’s 25th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event held on December 6th at the Community Center.

The event included the First annual Chili Cook-off between City employees and a “Kiss the Pig” contest with all proceeds going to the United Way, which will be used to fund its member organizations serving a wide variety of needs across Anderson County.