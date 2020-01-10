City accepting proposals for Jaycee Park pool project

The city of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting proposals for the replacement and repairs to the pool at Jaycee Park.

According to the city’s announcment, all interested vendors are required to inspect the facility before submitting a proposal. Those interested vendors may contact Jason Brown at 865-457-0642 for inspection and additional information.

The City of Clinton reserves the right to reject all proposals.

Proposals will be accepted through 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020.