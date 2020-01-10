Home / Featured / City accepting proposals for Jaycee Park pool project

City accepting proposals for Jaycee Park pool project

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

The city of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting proposals for the replacement and repairs to the pool at Jaycee Park.

According to the city’s announcment, all interested vendors are required to inspect the facility before submitting a proposal. Those interested vendors may contact Jason Brown at 865-457-0642 for inspection and additional information.

The City of Clinton reserves the right to reject all proposals.

Proposals will be accepted through 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Green McAdoo announces plans for annual MLK prayer breakfast

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.