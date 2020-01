Earlier this morning, a transformer near Clinton High School was struck by lightning, knocking out power to the school. Students were immediately sent home, while teachers and staff members remained on campus.

As a result of the outage, tonight’s basketball doubleheader between the Clinton Dragons and the Central Bobcats, originally scheduled to be played in the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, will instead be played at Central. WYSH will have live coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.