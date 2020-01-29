CCSO announces Wasson promoted to Chief Deputy

Jim Harris

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Matt Wasson to Chief Deputy. Wasson is a 13-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the CCSO’s announcement, Matt is a lifelong resident of Campbell County, and has been married to his wife, Rebekah, for 14 years. They have two sons. He is a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church and is active with the church youth ministry.

Wasson’s law enforcement career began in 2006, when he joined the CCSO as a Corrections Officer. In 2008, Matt graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy and began his patrol career on third shift, stationed in Jellico. In 2011, Matt was promoted to a Patrol Sergeant. In 2013, Matt served in the Detective division before returning to Patrol Sergeant. In 2018, Wasson was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. In that role, he supervised the patrol and SRO divisions of the Sheriff’s Office and coordinated training for the department.

Wasson is a certified instructor and holds certifications as a firearms and patrol rifle instructor, taser instructor, active shooter instructor and, is an FBI certified SWAT operator.

