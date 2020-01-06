‘CCS Family Fun Night’ January 23rd

Students and parents in the Clinton City School system are invited to be part of “CCS Family Fun Night,” Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, at the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the campus of Clinton High School.

This free night of physical activity and fun is open to all students in the Clinton City Schools and their parents. All you need to do is pre-register for the event by returning the registration form and the liability waiver that will be sent home this week with students. Then, you will receive an armband for each member of the family who will be attending that will serve as your entry ticket to the event.

It is recommended that you pre-register by January 17th to ensure a slot.

The event will be split into two session, with students in Kindergarten through the second grade attending from 5 to 6 pm on the 23rd, followed by third through sixth-graders from 6 to 7 pm. The school system says that if you have children in both age groups, but would prefer to bring them at the same time, to register for just one of the sessions.

Activities will include: yoga, balance beams and stepping stones, basketball, inflatables, putt-putt, a Ninja Course, hockey, Can Jam Frisbee, a ball toss, hula hoops, balloons and paddles, a scoop toss, speed stacking, tallest tower and football.

Parents must stay with their student(s) during the physical activity stations, and are encouraged to participate themselves.