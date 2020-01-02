Home / Featured / Caryville man charged with illegally killing elk

Caryville man charged with illegally killing elk

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 130 Views

A Caryville man has been charged with illegally killing an elk.

TWRA said 33-year-old Sean Doney admitted to killing an elk inside the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County a few days before Christmas.

The agency, along with a couple of civic organizations offered a $2000 reward for tips in the case, and it was that effort that produced the information that led TWRA investigators to Doney.

Officers seized the rifle believed to have been used in the killing and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine recovered a bullet from the animal during a necropsy, which is the term for an autopsy on an animal.

Doney is scheduled to appear in Campbell County court on February 20 on the charge of illegally killing an elk, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail as well as fines of up to $2500.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder #2: Laurel Creek Road in GSMNP to close through February

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials remind visitors that Laurel Creek Road, the seven-mile access …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.