Caryville man charged with illegally killing elk

A Caryville man has been charged with illegally killing an elk.

TWRA said 33-year-old Sean Doney admitted to killing an elk inside the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County a few days before Christmas.

The agency, along with a couple of civic organizations offered a $2000 reward for tips in the case, and it was that effort that produced the information that led TWRA investigators to Doney.

Officers seized the rifle believed to have been used in the killing and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine recovered a bullet from the animal during a necropsy, which is the term for an autopsy on an animal.

Doney is scheduled to appear in Campbell County court on February 20 on the charge of illegally killing an elk, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail as well as fines of up to $2500.