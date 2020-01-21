Car vs. Cracker Barrel in Rocky Top

No one was injured late Monday morning when a car crashed into the front porch of the Cracker Barrel in Rocky Top.

At around 11:30 am, Rocky Top Police and Fire units responded to the restaurant on Colonial Lane on a report of a car vs. a building. When they arrived, they found a sedan had jumped the curb and crashed into a pole on the front porch.

The driver, identified only as an elderly man, was not injured, nor was anyone in or in front of the Cracker Barrel, and the porch sustained only minor damage.