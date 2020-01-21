Home / Featured / Car vs. Cracker Barrel in Rocky Top
Car vs. Cracker Barrel in Rocky Top

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local News

No one was injured late Monday morning when a car crashed into the front porch of the Cracker Barrel in Rocky Top.

At around 11:30 am, Rocky Top Police and Fire units responded to the restaurant on Colonial Lane on a report of a car vs. a building. When they arrived, they found a sedan had jumped the curb and crashed into a pole on the front porch.

The driver, identified only as an elderly man, was not injured, nor was anyone in or in front of the Cracker Barrel, and the porch sustained only minor damage.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

