Campbell County holding Public Meeting on Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Campbell County government has announced that the 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan process will continue on Wednesday, January 29th, with a Public Meeting from 6 to 7 pm. The meeting will be held in the Lower Courtroom of the County Courthouse at 570 Main Street in Jacksboro.  

At this public meeting, officials will be presenting on the following topics:

·    The Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Process

·    Results of the 2019 Campbell County Community Preparedness Survey

·    Campbell County’s Top Hazard Risks

·    Your Mitigation Ideas and Initiatives

·    Potential Funding for Mitigation Projects

Light refreshments will be served by Classy Threads and Catering by Vanessa Dupuy.

