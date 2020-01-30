Brian Wallace, age 70 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his residence. Brian was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. He worked at K-25 and later retired from ORNL. Brian loved going to Fox Toyota in Clinton and spending time with the Fox Family and their employees and also eating at Sami’s Café in Knoxville with his favorite lunch bunch. Throughout his life he enjoyed photography, biking, hiking, INDY and NASCAR racing. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Wallace.

He is survived by:

Mother, Elizabeth Wallace of Clinton; brother, Bob Wallace of Clinton; sister, Jan Wallace Shields & husband Don of Hagerstown, MD; nieces, Sarah Shields-Perez & husband Felix and Katie Barteaux & husband Jon; nephews, Patrick Baker & wife Hollie, Robert Baker, & Charlie Shields & wife Angela; friend, Janie Sharp and her family.

The family would like to thank PCM Nursing Staff and Doug and Kim Smelcer for the loving care and friendship given to Brian.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Dysautonomia International. These donations can be made online at http://www.dysautonomiainternational.org/page.php?ID=103 or by mail to, Dysautonomia International, P.O. Box 596, East Moriches, NY 11940. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

