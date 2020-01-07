Home / Featured / BBB: Roane authorities investigate death of man found in motel

BBB: Roane authorities investigate death of man found in motel

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 127 Views

(BBB-TV) A host of police cars, fire first responders, EMS and unmarked cars were seen at a local motel in Rockwood this morning.  The reason, we now know, is that Rockwood Police, along with the District Attorney’s office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found inside a room at The Rockwood Budget Motel this morning.

The call came in around 8 am after an employee noticed the person not responding and called authorities.

The identity of the person, a white male, has not been released at this time.  The Rescue Squad came and transported the body to The University of Tennessee Forensics Center for an autopsy. We will update this story as more information is released.

