BBB: Harriman Council down a member

Jim Harris

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman City Councilman Daryl Cook has resigned.

BBB reports that Mayor Wayne Best read Cook’s resignation letter at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which offered no explanation for his sudden departure. Following the meeting, Best told the TV station that he thought it was because Cook had recently moved outside the city limits.

At this time, there are no plans to fill his seat before the next municipal election in August.

Cook was the top vote-getter in the 2018 City Council election.

The Harriman Council did vote to fill Cook’s now-vacant seat on the city’s Finance Committee by appointing Councilman Buddy Holly to that position.

