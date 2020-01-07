ASAP seeks nominations for ‘Ally of the Year’

It’s that time of the year again to submit nominations for ASAP of Anderson’s Ally of the Year Award. ASAP says it needs the community’s help in identifying people who are pillars in the community, are respected, and would serve as a good spokesperson for the organization’s mission of preventing and reducing substance misuse among both youth and adults in Anderson County.

There are two ways to submit nominations:

Nominate electronically: https://forms.gle/9tJFyTFsX1x7xM4i6 Stop by the ASAP of Anderson office located 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Our office is open M-F from 9am-5pm, but we recommend calling ahead to ensure a member of our small and mighty team is available to serve you: 865-457-3007.

Nominations for Ally of the Year will be accepted until January 23rd at 5:00pm.