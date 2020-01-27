ASAP collecting stuffed animals for children in juvenile court system

ASAP of Anderson has announced that it is seeking stuffed animal donations for children involved in the Juvenile Court system. Stuffed animals are offered as a comfort item in a juvenile court setting for children who have been separated from their parents or guardians. The animals provide a sense of warmth and reassurance in a potentially stressful setting, according to ASAP’s announcement.

In the release, Juvenile Court Judge Brian J. Hunt said, “Coming to court can be frightening for children. Receiving a stuffed animal can alleviate anxiety and stress and lets children know they are in a safe place.”

ASAP of Anderson has partnered with Juvenile Court after learning their stuffed animal supply has been running low, as no child should have to go without a feeling of support during a hard time.

“Children’s faces light up when they go to the toy box to pick out a stuffed animal and we see the positive impact this brings every day in our court. We appreciate the public’s generosity in this endeavor,” says Judge Hunt.

ASAP is accepting lightly loved or new stuffed animals at the ASAP of Anderson building located at 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. Donations will be accepted now through the end of February.

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

