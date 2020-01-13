Anderson Operations Committee meets Monday

The Anderson County Operations Committee will meet tonight (Monday, January 13th) at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items that will be discussed will be the proposed purchase of the building that once housed Faith Promise Church at the entrance to Mariner Point subdivision for use as a Senior Center, an issue that has been at the forefront over the past two years.

Mayor Terry Frank will ask the Operations Committee to authorize the drafting of a resolution similar to those adopted by several Tennessee counties in support of the Second Amendment. These so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary counties pledge to not enforce restrictive gun laws. Mayor Frank says in a memo to Committee Chairman Tim Isbel that she did not want to “blindside” commission by simply presenting a resolution, and instead is asking for commissioners to give their input on how such a resolution could be worded. If approved, she says she could present such a resolution to Operations next month.

The Mayor will also ask for a temporary moratorium on new tax increment financing, or TIF, proposals to allow for the “establishment of a committee to review terms, consider establishing restrictions, and improving transparency on investment.” She is proposing the creation of a Tax Increment Financing Study and Formulating Committee.

Also on the agenda for tonight will be discussion of possibly moving the Election Commission to another location in the Courthouse and the proposed construction of a new Briceville fire station.

The Operations Committee will meet tonight at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be televised on ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95, and AT&T U-Verse channel 99—in Anderson County.