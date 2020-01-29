Clinton, Anderson County Schools to close Thursday, Friday due to illness

Jim Harris

UPDATE: Clinton City Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday of this week as well due to an increasing number of students and staff members being absent due to illness.

Due to what school leaders call an increase in the number of absences among both students and staff, all Anderson County schools will be closed on Thursday, January 30th and Friday, January 31st to prevent the further spread of illness.

The county school system’s Central Office will operate on its normal schedule for Thursday, January 30th, but will be closed on Friday, January 31st..

Anderson County joins with the Campbell, Knox and Roane county school systems in closing their doors due to illness this week.

