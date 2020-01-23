Anderson County Commission follow-up

Taking a look at some of the issues discussed and voted upon at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Anderson County Commission, a motion was passed to request that the city of Clinton put into writing and formally present any proposal it might have for using the Armory as a senior center as the debate over finding it a new home continue at the county level.

The Commission also passed issuing a memorandum of understanding that would require the city of Oak Ridge to reimburse the county some $800,000 invested into the project to convert part of the former Daniel Arthur Building in Oak Ridge into the home of General Sessions Court, Division II, a project that has been beset by cost overruns.