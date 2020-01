The Anderson County Clerk’s offices in Clinton and Oak Ridge will be closed on Wednesday, January 22, from 8 am to 12 noon for training for the issuance of the Real ID driver’s licenses, according to an announcement from County Clerk Jeff Cole.

The Clinton and Oak Ridge Drive Thrus will both be open from 8 am to 5pm, and the Andersonville/ Norris Office will be open as normal.

The Courthouse and Oak Ridge offices will open at noon after the training has been completed.