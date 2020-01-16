On Tuesday January 14, 2020, Ada Turpin Byrd age 98, went to be with the Lord and those loved ones who passed before her. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, TN.

Ada was born in South Harriman September 14, 1921. She moved to Franklin TN to work at the Baptist Children’s Home after high school and returned to South Harriman after WWII. Growing up and as a young woman, she was an active member of South Harriman Baptist Church and married Ernest there. They remained members until the move to Clinton in 1952 where they joined First Baptist Church.

A very creative woman with a green thumb, Ada loved gardening. Whether it be a can of her green beans or some of her peanut butter fudge she enjoyed making and giving away. There were always flowers and vegetables around her home. She was blessed with a special gift that made everyone around her love her. This gift really showed as she worked in retail shops on Market Street. She even in her last days was singing and smiling for her children.

She is survived by her 5 children, Johnny Byrd and wife Karen, Dale Byrd and wife Regina, Paul Byrd, Mary Lou Byrd and Martha Byrd Crow and husband Tim as well as 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, John A. and Mary J. Taylor Turpin, husband Ernest Douglas Byrd, grandson Jason Sherwood and 4 sisters.

A special thank you to the women and men at The Waters for the loving care they gave our mother. Also, to all those who took time out of their lives to visit her, thank you.

Family will begin receiving friends at 11:30am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton TN, with funeral service beginning at 1:30pm. Ada’s interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Garden following her funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

Related