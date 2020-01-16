ACTV to televise high school wrestling

ACTV will present its first ever live broadcast of high school wrestling in Anderson County tonight (Thursday) at 6pm.

The event is the District Duals, and the participating teams are Anderson County, Clinton, Powell, and Karns. The winner will be District champions for this season, and the host school, Anderson County, is gunning for its third consecutive District crown.

The Anderson County Schools’ Chief Academic Officer and resident wrestling expert, Eric Snider, will be part of the broadcast team.

ACTV is available on Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99 in Anderson County.