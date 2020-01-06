Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACSD warns you to not abbreviate 2020

ACSD warns you to not abbreviate 2020

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is offering some advice today on a way to prevent becoming a victim of fraud in the new year.

In a media release, officials say that when filling out important documents, please do not abbreviate the year 2020. For example, today is January 6th, 2020, and many people use shorthand when writing out a date numerically such as 1/6/20.
When the year 2020 is abbreviated on official forms and documents, those looking to exploit unsuspecting people can easily manipulate those numbers and leave you potentially vulnerable to fraud.
Scammers and fraudsters are always looking for ways to exploit someone or something, according to the ACSD, which says that even though the National Association of Consumer Advocates is not aware of any incidents at this time, both the association and law enforcement around the country are urging everyone to not use shorthand when writing the date “2020” for your own protection.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MEDIC has ‘critical need’ for O+, O- blood donations

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it currently has a critical  need for O Negative and O …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.