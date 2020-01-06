ACSD warns you to not abbreviate 2020

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is offering some advice today on a way to prevent becoming a victim of fraud in the new year.

In a media release, officials say that when filling out important documents, please do not abbreviate the year 2020. For example, today is January 6th, 2020, and many people use shorthand when writing out a date numerically such as 1/6/20.

When the year 2020 is abbreviated on official forms and documents, those looking to exploit unsuspecting people can easily manipulate those numbers and leave you potentially vulnerable to fraud.

Scammers and fraudsters are always looking for ways to exploit someone or something, according to the ACSD, which says that even though the National Association of Consumer Advocates is not aware of any incidents at this time, both the association and law enforcement around the country are urging everyone to not use shorthand when writing the date “2020” for your own protection.