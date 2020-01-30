ACSD: Two promoted, many others honored

Wednesday was Awards Day at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Russell Barker announced that Deputies Shawn Bannach and Kim Lay were both promoted to Corporals in the School Resource Officer Unit. Barker said in a Facebook post that “they are both excellent leaders in our schools and will do a tremendous job in their new roles.”
In addition to those promotions, several other awards were celebrated on Wednesday, and here is a look at the list of deputies who received honors.
Qtr. 4 Sheriff Award
Steve Abner
Dusty Coleman
David Dowling
Greg Stanley
Adam Warren
Employee of Quarter
Jeff Watson (Corrections)
Darrell Slater (Operations)
Life Saver Award
Jon Acker
Traffic/DUI Officer of the Year
Matt McGhee
Deputy of the Year
Linda Newton (corrections)
Matt McGhee (Operations)
WYSH and WQLA would like to join with the Sheriff’s Office and the community in saying “congratulations to all.”

