ACSD: Two promoted, many others honored

Wednesday was Awards Day at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Russell Barker announced that Deputies Shawn Bannach and Kim Lay were both promoted to Corporals in the School Resource Officer Unit. Barker said in a Facebook post that “they are both excellent leaders in our schools and will do a tremendous job in their new roles.”

In addition to those promotions, several other awards were celebrated on Wednesday, and here is a look at the list of deputies who received honors.

Qtr. 4 Sheriff Award

Steve Abner

Dusty Coleman

David Dowling

Greg Stanley

Adam Warren

Employee of Quarter

Jeff Watson (Corrections)

Darrell Slater (Operations)

Life Saver Award

Jon Acker

Traffic/DUI Officer of the Year

Matt McGhee

Deputy of the Year

Linda Newton (corrections)

Matt McGhee (Operations)

WYSH and WQLA would like to join with the Sheriff’s Office and the community in saying “congratulations to all.”