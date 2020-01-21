Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACSD to honor longtime K9 officer on his retirement

ACSD to honor longtime K9 officer on his retirement

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has announced that longtime Anderson County K-9, Al, who retired from full-time police work in September, will be honored during an event later this week. Al has served alongside School Resource Officer Kim Lay in the county school system for the past seven years, and is 11 years old.

Earlier this year, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker gave Lay the go-ahead to begin searching for a new partner to succeed Al, and that search came to an end, according to the ACSD, when Lay found five-year-old black Labrador Retriever Max at he Knoxville Labrador Retriever Rescue. After Max was “vetted” by the ACSD’s K9 staff and supervisors, he was adopted by the Sheriff’s Office.

This Thursday, January 23rd, Al will be honored for his years of service during an event at Anderson County High School from 6 to pm. He will be formally recognized at 6:30 pm that night, and the community is invited to come out and wish Al well at this Open House Retirement Party!

