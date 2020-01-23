ACSD: Three charged after pursuit, struggle

Following up an incident that generated several calls to the newsroom, three people were arrested after a police pursuit in Claxton on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Kory Blevins reported that shortly before 2 pm Tuesday, he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Volkswagen Jetta on Lonesome Dove Road. Instead of pulling over, the driver—later identified as Riccardo Rocha Aguilar–sped down Lonesome Dove, turned into a driveway and ran into what turned out to be his mobile home. Blevins followed and as he wrestled with Aguilar, a woman inside the home identified as Margarita Rocha Aguilar began pushing the deputy while also trying to pull Riccardo away from him.

While that struggle was going on, a second woman identified as Aurora Cardozo locked the front door to the mobile home, preventing Blevins from leaving with the suspect and also preventing his backup from entering the home.

Blevins eventually hauled Riccardo Rocha Aguilar out the back door and placed him in the back of his patrol car with the assistance of his backup, which included over a dozen deputies. EMS was called to the scene for Margarita, who complained of a medical issue.

Riccardo Aguilar is in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a felony and misdemeanor evading charges as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Margarita Aguilar was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and assault, while Cardozo was charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting arrest.