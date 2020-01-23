Home / Featured / ACSD: Three charged after pursuit, struggle

ACSD: Three charged after pursuit, struggle

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Following up an incident that generated several calls to the newsroom, three people were arrested after a police pursuit in Claxton on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Kory Blevins reported that shortly before 2 pm Tuesday, he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Volkswagen Jetta on Lonesome Dove Road. Instead of pulling over, the driver—later identified as Riccardo Rocha Aguilar–sped down Lonesome Dove, turned into a driveway and ran into what turned out to be his mobile home. Blevins followed and as he wrestled with Aguilar, a woman inside the home identified as Margarita Rocha Aguilar began pushing the deputy while also trying to pull Riccardo away from him.

While that struggle was going on, a second woman identified as Aurora Cardozo locked the front door to the mobile home, preventing Blevins from leaving with the suspect and also preventing his backup from entering the home.

Blevins eventually hauled Riccardo Rocha Aguilar out the back door and placed him in the back of his patrol car with the assistance of his backup, which included over a dozen deputies. EMS was called to the scene for Margarita, who complained of a medical issue.

Riccardo Aguilar is in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a felony and misdemeanor evading charges as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Margarita Aguilar was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and assault, while Cardozo was charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Abandoned structure destroyed in Wednesday fire

A fire destroyed what Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies described as a “derelict and abandoned cabin” …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.