AC Commission to meet Tuesday

The Anderson County Commission will meet in regular session this evenign at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The meeting is being held one day later than usual due to Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Two “hot” topics will likely not be discussed this evening, namely a resolution in support of the Second Amendment and the proposed purchase of a building to be used as a county senior center.

Last week, the Operations Committee voted to authorize County Mayor Terry Frank to draft a resolution identifying Anderson County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” which will be presented to Operations and then the full Commission for its consideration in February. No action will be taken on that issue tonight.

The proposed purchase of the former Faith Promise Church building at the entrance to Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton was deferred until next month, when it will be considered again by the Budget and Operations Committees and possibly the full County Commission.

Mayor Frank says that the Commission is expected to discuss the refunding of some $1.5 million in county debt through three resolutions addressing bonds from 2010 and 2011 in the Rural Elementary, Rural High School, and General Funds. According to the Mayor, this action, which has been recommended and approved by the County Finance Committee, will generate the savings on the debt without extending the life of that debt.

If you cannot attend the meeting in person, it will be televised on ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99—in Anderson County.