AC Chamber hosting Annual Business Luncheon

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Business Luncheon on February 6th at the Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (JA Biz Town), 2135 N Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, from 11:30 am to1 pm.

This annual event will feature guest speaker, Randy Boyd, the current interim president of the University of Tennessee.

As interim president, Boyd serves as the chief executive officer of a statewide university system that includes the flagship campus in Knoxville, campuses in Chattanooga and Martin, the Health Science Center in Memphis, the Space Institute in Tullahoma, and statewide institutes of agriculture and public service.

According to a bio included in the Chamber’s announcement, Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corp., a Knoxville-based business. They have more than 800 employees, offices in six countries and produce pet related products under the brand names PetSafe, Invisible Fence and SportDOG. He also serves as chairman of Boyd Sports and is the owner of the Tennessee Smokies, Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Reds and Elizabethton Twins.

Boyd served as chair of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. He is founder and co-chair of the Governor’s Rural Taskforce, which exists to help state government and industry leaders find solutions to the biggest challenges facing rural Tennessee.

The release also notes that Boyd served as Gov. Bill Haslam’s adviser for higher education and was the architect for Tennessee Promise, Drive to 55 and Tennessee Achieves—initiatives aimed at increasing the number Tennesseans with post-secondary degrees to 55 percent by 2025 and decreasing financial hardship for those Tennesseans pursuing degrees.

Through his philanthropy, Boyd also supports the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research and the Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation’s Boyd Venture Challenge seed grant program for student entrepreneurs, both through the Haslam College of Business at UT Knoxville.

Boyd is the first in his family to graduate from college. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business with an emphasis on industrial management from UT Knoxville. He also earned a master’s degree in liberal studies with a focus on foreign policy from the University of Oklahoma.

Boyd and his wife, Jenny, live in Knoxville. They have two children and one grandchild.

During this event, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will also announce the winners of the following Volunteer Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award, R.C. Hoskins Award (Male & Female), Ambassador of the Year, and the Young Professional of the Year Award.

Tickets for the Annual Business Luncheon are $25.00 members/ $35.00 non-members and $225.00 for a member table. Tickets may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ABL2020 or by calling the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at (865) 457-2559. Tickets will be sold until February 1, 2019.