Abandoned structure destroyed in Wednesday fire

A fire destroyed what Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies described as a “derelict and abandoned cabin” on Sulphur Springs Road on Wednesday night.

Deputy Bradley Prewitt said in his report that he was called to the scene of a fire at an abandoned structure on Sulphur Springs Road at around 9 pm. Prewitt made contact with the passerby who spotted the fire and called 911, who told him that when he reported the fire, the structure was still standing, but that the roof collapsed a short time after he made the call.

The Marlow Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, according to the report. Firefighters told Deputy Prewitt that they had found a melted extension cord that they guessed was being used to power the structure.

A neighbor said that he did not know who the owner was, but said that the property had recently been purchased and the someone had been clearing the property.

The new owners have been notified. No one was injured in Wednesday night’s fire.