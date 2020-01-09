9th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance, inaugural Mother & Son Laser Tag set for February

The annual Clinton Rotary Club’s Daddy/Daughter Dance has quickly become a tradition, but for years, the question has been asked: what can a mother and son do on the night of the big event?

The Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools has announced plans to host a special event for mothers and sons. The first annual Mother & Son Laser Tag Night will be held on Saturday, February 8th, from 6 to 8pm, at the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the campus of Clinton High School. The school is located at 425 Dragon Drive, Clinton, TN 37716.

The Educatio nFoundation says the event will be “a night of fun that includes games of laser tag played on the artificial turf inside the Multi-Sports Complex”. The Education Foundation has contracted with a laser tag company to provide equipment and expertise in providing a quality event for mothers and sons.

Tickets are available through all elementary schools in Clinton City and Anderson County Schools.

Tickets are $10.00 each if purchased in advance, and $13 each if purchased at the door on the evening of the event. You can also purchase Laser Tag tickets online at Education Foundation website! https://www.theeducationfoundation.info/

Proceeds from the event will support enrichment programs within both school districts.

The 9th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will once again be held in the gymnasium at Clinton Middle School that same night, February 8th, from 6:30 to 8 pm. Professional photography provided by Legends Event Photo will be available beginning at 5:30, when the doors open. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.