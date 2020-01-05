5K Love Run to benefit Child Advocacy Center

On Saturday, February 8th, a 5K “Love Run” will be held to benefit a great cause here in Anderson County.

The Love Run will be held on a certified 5K course in Norris beginning at 9 am on the 8th. There will also be a timed one mile Fun Run. Proceeds from the entry fees for both races will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

The entry fee for the 5K is $30 if you pre-register, and $15 for the one mile Fun Run. The entry fee will increase after February 7th. Pre-registration guarantees particpants an event T-shirt and a gift bag. You can sign up individually or enter a team.

Hot chocolate will be served following the race, and there will be awards in several categories for teams, individuals age groups, and more.

The event will be held rain, shine or snow, and again will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

For more information, visit www.5KLoveRun.com.