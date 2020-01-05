Home / Community Bulletin Board / 5K Love Run to benefit Child Advocacy Center

5K Love Run to benefit Child Advocacy Center

Jim Harris 20 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 5 Views

On Saturday, February 8th, a 5K “Love Run” will be held to benefit a great cause here in Anderson County.

The Love Run will be held on a certified 5K course in Norris beginning at 9 am on the 8th. There will also be a timed one mile Fun Run. Proceeds from the entry fees for both races will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

The entry fee for the 5K is $30 if you pre-register, and $15 for the one mile Fun Run. The entry fee will increase after February 7th. Pre-registration guarantees particpants an event T-shirt and a gift bag. You can sign up individually or enter a team.

Hot chocolate will be served following the race, and there will be awards in several categories for teams, individuals age groups, and more.

The event will be held rain, shine or snow, and again will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

For more information, visit www.5KLoveRun.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Morgan County boy, 11, saves classmate from choking

An 11-year-old boy received a special honor from Morgan County Sheriff’s Department after he saved …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.