2nd Annual Human Rights Rally Saturday

The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club and several other organizations and churches invite everyone to join them for the second annual “Human Rights Rally: How Can You Help?” on Saturday, January 18th.

The doors will open at 1:00 pm at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike for sign making. The program of speakers and music will begin at 2:00 pm.

According to an announcement on the Anderson County Democratic Party’s website, Mark Flynn, the pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. will serve as the program moderator. Speakers will include Rose Weaver, Kesha Shipe Waters, Jake Morrill, and Lissie Meza Behan.

Music will be provided by the Oak Valley Voice of Praise, the ORUUC Sorta Singers and the First Presbyterian Choir.

Following the program, there will be a march along the Oak Ridge Turnpike to First Presbyterian Church, where there will be light refreshments, and tables with information about the events many co-sponsors.

This event is to commemorate both the Women’s March and Martin Luther King’s birthday, according to the announcement.