Winter Farmers’ Market returns to Oak Ridge Saturday

(Grow Oak Ridge press release) The Opening Day of the Winter Farmers’ Market by Grow Oak Ridge is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the gym at St. Mary’s School. With more than 30 vendors each week, the Winter Farmers’ Market is the largest one in Anderson County. This year, it will extend an extra four weeks, open each Saturday through March 28, 2020. It is closed only the Saturday after Christmas, Dec. 28.

“Our farmers grow a wide array of crops all winter long,” said Rebecca Williams, director of Grow Oak Ridge, the non-profit organization that produces the market. “Several farmers asked if we would continue the market through March. They are working hard to farm all year, and they will bring to Oak Ridge locally grown produce, pasture-raised beef, pork, chicken and tilapia, honey, free-range eggs, fresh flowers, herbal teas, live plants and more.”

“We also have four bakers with wonderful breads and pastries, and many artisan crafters who make unique handmade gifts like home décor, natural bath and body products, jewelry, pottery, wood crafts, woven textiles, and original artwork as well. All of our vendors live within 150 miles of the market,” Williams said.

The market has a coffee vendor and food truck each week, as well as an indoor eating area. It also offers a free weekly children’s program called the Power of Produce (POP) Club.

“Kids 12 and under who taste two bites of a vegetable get $2 to spend on fruits and vegetables in the market, along with nutrition games and education,” said Williams. “This year, the program is directed by an Oak Ridge High School senior, Claire Gibson, who is working on her Girl Scout Gold Award with this project.”

The Winter Farmers’ Market is free to enter. Vendors take cash, and sometimes debit and credit cards. The Welcome Desk also sells $5 tokens that spend in the market like cash, which customers can purchase with a credit or debit card.

Additionally, the Winter Farmers’ Market is the only one in Anderson County that accepts SNAP benefits (food stamps), and it doubles them up to $20 per day for produce in a program called Double Up Food Bucks.

“About 20 percent of Oak Ridge residents receive SNAP benefits,” said Williams. “SNAP not only means higher sales for our farmers, but also more fresh food for families in need, better health for Anderson County, and a farmers’ market that truly welcomes everyone in Oak Ridge.”

Returning vendors include VG’s Bakery, Cooks on the Curb, Zavels Family Farm, Spring Oak Farm, Wilson Family Farm, Gooseberry Knoll Farm, Eco-Rich Farms, Friendly Farm, Crout Farm, Alpaca Junction and many more. Several new vendors have joined the market for the upcoming season: Crazy Cubans Food Truck, Half Ridge Farm, Down the Rabbit Hole pottery, Handmade Toffee & Treats and Ocoee Creamery, to name a few. There are 45 vendors on roll, with an average of 30 each week.

Free special events are offered throughout the season in the room next to the market. This month, the 2nd Annual Sports Cards & Collectibles Show is on Dec. 7, and A Capital Christmas is Dec. 14, featuring Christmas cookies and activities by St. Mary’s School students. More workshops and classes will be coming in January.

While the market is not produced by the parish, St. Mary’s is its host, said Williams. “We appreciate the church’s dedication to hunger relief in Anderson County, and we donate a portion of all weekly fees to their food bank. They provide this beautiful space, and we could not have this market without their support.”

The Winter Farmers’ Market is also supported by the Anderson County Health Department, Slow Food Tennessee Valley, Oak Ridge Pediatrics, UT Extension Service, The Ferrell Shop and many other individual donations. Volunteers help throughout the market, providing customer service, live music, and market workshops.

“Grow Oak Ridge is proud to produce this vibrant, thriving farmers’ market that is truly an outgrowth of community support and talent,” said Williams. “We are a 501(c)(3) organization, and any donations are tax-deductible as the law allows. We thank the community so much for their support these last four years, and look forward to many more.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.GrowOakRidge.org.