Wilma Jean Phillips Daugherty, 73, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Tennova Medical Center in Powell, TN.

Wilma was born on April 18, 1946 in Devonia, TN and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She married the love of her life, Lonnie Daugherty, in 1961. Wilma fed every mouth that came into her house, loved making flower arrangements, and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN.

Wilma is proceeded in death by her parents Charlie and Oma Phillips, son Bodie Daugherty, brothers JT and Michael Phillips, and sisters Billie Patterson and Reba Brown.

Wilma is survived by husband Lonnie Daugherty, daughter Tammy Powers and husband, sisters Mary Bunch and husband, and Loretta Bunch, brothers JP Phillips and wife, and Charles Ray Phillips, grandkids Ashley Daugherty, Jonathan and Travis Cornett, and Megan Simpson, great grandkids Hailey, Jayden, Rhiley, and Hunter Cornett, and a host of other family members.

Visitation: 6:00PM – 8:00PM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

Internment: Friends and Family will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Patterson Cemetery, New River, TN for a 12 Noon graveside service.

You may also view Wilma’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.