Home / Obituaries / William (Bill) Latham, age 79, a member of the Clinton 12

William (Bill) Latham, age 79, a member of the Clinton 12

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Mr. William ( Bill) Latham, age 79 from Oak Ridge, TN passed away at his home with his family by his side. William was among the Clinton twelve which was young African American students walked into history in Clinton, TN. They were the first students to desegregate a state-supported high school in the south. Clinton High School holds the honor of having the first African American person to graduate from a public high school in the South. It was a great victory for the 20th century Civil Rights Movement. A Full obituary will follow. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for William (Bill) Latham.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Patricia (Patsy) Marie Blanchard, age 65, of Kingston

Patricia (Patsy) Marie Blanchard, age 65, of Kingston passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.