William (Bill) Latham, age 79, a member of the Clinton 12

Mr. William ( Bill) Latham, age 79 from Oak Ridge, TN passed away at his home with his family by his side. William was among the Clinton twelve which was young African American students walked into history in Clinton, TN. They were the first students to desegregate a state-supported high school in the south. Clinton High School holds the honor of having the first African American person to graduate from a public high school in the South. It was a great victory for the 20th century Civil Rights Movement. A Full obituary will follow. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for William (Bill) Latham.

