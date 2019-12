Rockwood legend Maurice P. Grief passed away Wednesday night at the age of 95. Mr. Grief was a fixture in Rockwood High School athletics, so much so that the press box at Civitan Field was named in his honor when he retired from public address duties after over 57 years of service as the “Vocie of Rockwood.”

Evans Mortuary in Rockwood will be handling the services of Maurice Grief, and will announce his services at a later time.