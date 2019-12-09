Home / Community Bulletin Board / Veterans Breakfast Saturday in Clinton

Veterans Breakfast Saturday in Clinton

Jim Harris

This Saturday is the second Saturday of the month, which brings with it the monthly Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast. Military veterans from Anderson County are all invited to come together this weekend.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Golden Corral, according to an announcement from County Mayor Terry Frank. The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 14th at the Clinton Community Center, with the “Chow Line” opening at 8:30 am. There will be a brief program at 9 am honoring veterans.

The Golden Eagles will entertain guests in attendance with special music prior to the program, according to the announcement.

The January 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Benchmark Physical Therapy, the February 8, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club, the March 14, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by JD’s Auctions and the April 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

