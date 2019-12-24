Union deputies bust trio after drugs found

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop on Friday afternoon led to the arrests of three people on drug charges.

In a press release, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies pulled over a vehicle on Friday afternoon at around 3:30 on Hinds Creek Road for a routine traffic violation. Following a search of the vehicle, the three people inside were detained and charged with the possession f meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and with tampering with evidence.

The three individuals were identified as Joshua Matthew Alberts, Lisa D. Loveday and Amy Nicole White.

Deputies had increased patrols in that area in response to numerous complaints from citizens about drug activity.