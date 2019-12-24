Home / Local News / Union deputies bust trio after drugs found

Union deputies bust trio after drugs found

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop on Friday afternoon led to the arrests of three people on drug charges.

In a press release, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies pulled over a vehicle on Friday afternoon at around 3:30 on Hinds Creek Road for a routine traffic violation. Following a search of the vehicle, the three people inside were detained and charged with the possession f meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and with tampering with evidence.

The three individuals were identified as Joshua Matthew Alberts, Lisa D. Loveday and Amy Nicole White.

Deputies had increased patrols in that area in response to numerous complaints from citizens about drug activity.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD investigating break-in at gas station

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at the Marathon gas station on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.