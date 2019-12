TWRA: Watch out for deer on the roads

TWRA is warning drivers to remain alert for deer as mating season—or the rut—prepares to end.

Usually the rut ends around mid December, so deer activity should begin to wane in the next few weeks, but until then drivers are reminded to remain on the lookout for any deer near the sides of highways and interstates.

Accidents involving deer are more likely to happen during mating season, which typically runs from October through the middle of December.