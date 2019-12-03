TVA Regional Energy Resource Council invites public comments

TVA says it is seeking to inform the public and ask for community input regarding how the utility manages coal ash during a meeting set for next week in Knoxville.

TVA’s Regional Energy Resource Council will hold a work session from 8:30 am to 12 noon on Wednesday, December 11th at the Council’s Knoxville office at 400 West Summit Hill Drive. The public can comment starting at 4:30 pm. Those wishing to speak are requested to register online or at the door between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm on the 11th.

Written comments are also invited and may be mailed to the Regional Energy Resource Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT-9D, Knoxville, TN 37902.

More information on TVA’s mission and how it approaches the management of coal ash can be found at www.tva.com.

The management of coal ash has become a hot-button issue in Anderson County, as earlier this year, TVA voted to close the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton by the end of 2023. The utility has applied with the state to construct a coal ash landfill on the site, a move that has been met with backlash among community members and the local government. During last month’s meeting, the Anderson County Commission voted to invoke the so-called Jackson Law to prevent the state from approving TVA’s application, which is still being considered by the state Department of Environment and Conservation. The Jackson Law gives communities the last word on allowing landfills of any kinds within their jurisdictions, regardless of zoning and other factors.

The Commission also voted to hold a public hearing on TVA’s request on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 4 pm.