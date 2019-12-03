TSSAA football championship previews

(TSSAA press release) The stage is set for the 2019 BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville. Eighteen teams will meet over Dec. 5-7 at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium to decide state championships in each for nine classes.

Championship Notes

This is Summit High School’s first appearance in the state football finals. The team has been to the playoffs each of the last four years but the furthest the team has advanced previously was the quarterfinal round in 2017.

Elizabethton will play for its first state championships since the TSSAA playoffs began in 1969. The school has had six seasons end in the semifinal round of the playoffs since 1997 (1997, 1998, 1999, 2009, 2010, 2012).

Both Meigs County (1995) and Lake County (1994) are making their first state finals appearance in more than 20 years. McCallie’s last visit to the state finals was in 2006.

Among this year’s finalists, two teams have prior state final appearances without earning a championship. This is USJ’s sixth finals appearance (1993, 1998, 2000, 2009, 2011, 2019) and the third appearance for Meigs County (1980, 1995, 2019).

Davidson Academy has never lost a state championship game (2005, 2006, 2008, 2018). This is the school’s fifth appearance in a title match.

Alcoa has only lost two state championship games in 19 total appearances (1988, 2014).

Evangelical Christian School (ECS) is the only school among the finalists to have advanced to the state championship at least once in each of the past four decades (1983, 1984, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2012). With a win Thursday, the school will have also won a state title within that same time span (1983, 1999, 2000, 2005).

The last time that the BlueCross Bowl championship games did not include either Maryville or Alcoa was 2003. Including 2019, the two schools have a combined 73 playoff appearances. In those 73 appearances, the teams have advanced to the championship game 44 times.

Pearl-Cohn will attempt to end Alcoa’s streak of four consecutive Class 3A titles. Pearl-Cohn won back-to-back state titles in 1996 and 1997.

The Division II-A Championship will be a rematch of a game earlier this season. Davidson Academy defeated USJ (21-12) on Oct. 11, 2019 in Nashville. The only other meeting between the two teams since 1993 was in the 2009 playoffs when USJ eliminated DA from the postseason, 16-13.

The Division II-AA Championship will be a rematch of a game earlier this season. ECS defeated CPA 30-6 in the first week of the 2019 season. This is the fourth gridiron meeting between the schools since 1993. ECS leads the series 3-0.

MBA is 22-2 against McCallie since 1993. McCallie’s two wins came in 2001 and 2006 and both games were won with a score of 34-21.

Maryville and Ravenwood met in the 2014 and 2015 Class 6A Championships. Maryville won the 2014 meeting in overtime (35-34) and Ravenwood won in 2015 (26-17).

Previous Playoff Meetings

Matchup Meetings Years McCallie/MBA 4 1999, 2003, 2014, 2015 Davidson Academy/USJ 3 2009, 2013, 2014 Maryville/Ravenwood 2 2014, 2015

The 18 teams playing in the 2019 BlueCross Bowl have won a combined 65 state titles.

Previous State Titles

School # of Titles Years Alcoa 17 1977, 1978, 1979, 1989, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Maryville 16 1970, 1976, 1978, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 MBA 7 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2014 ECS 4 1983, 1999, 2000, 2005 Davidson Academy 4 2005, 2006, 2008, 2018 CPA 4 2000, 2002, 2014, 2018 Ravenwood 2 2005, 2015 Pearl Cohn 2 1996, 1997 Peabody 2 2014, 2018 Lake Co. 2 1980, 1985 Greenback 2 1987, 2017 Springfield 1 1993 McCallie 1 2001 Knoxville Central 1 2018