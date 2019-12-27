Truck vs. Sign in Clinton

The sign at the Exxon One Stop Market was almost knocked over after it was struck by a tractor-trailer that turned around in its parking lot on Monday afternoon.

The store manager told Clinton Police Officer Jennifer Hutchins that a customer had come in at around 2:30 pm Monday and told employees that a tractor trailer had just hit the sign in front of the store on North Main Street, which Hutchins noted was “leaning to the side, close to falling over.”

Hutchins tracked down the truck driver, Rodney Tomblin of Maryville, who told her that he had turned around in the parking lot and did not know he had struck the sign. Hutchins inspected the truck and found damage consistent with having hit the sign on the top right-hand side of the trailer.

No charges were filed, and the sign, while still leaning, appears to be somewhat stabilized.