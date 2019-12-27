Home / Local News / Truck vs. Sign in Clinton

Truck vs. Sign in Clinton

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The sign at the Exxon One Stop Market was almost knocked over after it was struck by a tractor-trailer that turned around in its parking lot on Monday afternoon.

The store manager told Clinton Police Officer Jennifer Hutchins that a customer had come in at around 2:30 pm Monday and told employees that a tractor trailer had just hit the sign in front of the store on North Main Street, which Hutchins noted was “leaning to the side, close to falling over.”

Hutchins tracked down the truck driver, Rodney Tomblin of Maryville, who told her that he had turned around in the parking lot and did not know he had struck the sign. Hutchins inspected the truck and found damage consistent with having hit the sign on the top right-hand side of the trailer.

No charges were filed, and the sign, while still leaning, appears to be somewhat stabilized.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fire destroys home on Grave Hill Lane

A fire destroyed a home on Grave Hill Lane in Oliver Springs on Thursday, displacing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.