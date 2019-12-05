Trio of Clinton’s finest recognized by THSO

Earlier this week, we reported on awards won by members of the LaFollette Police Depaertment and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office during the annual Tennessee Highway Safety Office Awards Banquet held Monday in Knoxville. Today, we can tell you that three officers with the Clinton Police Department also brought home some hardware.

CPD’s Nathan Braden was named the THSO “Officer of the Year” for 2019, and Officer Jennifer Hutchins received an “Active Traffic Enforcement Award” for her efforts in cracking down on speeding drivers. Officer Kristopher Miville was also honored with a special “Lifesaving Award” in connection to an incident he was also recognized for by the CPD last month. In that incident, as we have previously reported, on October 11th, Officer Miville was off-duty and visiting a park in Knoxville with his family. His attention was drawn to a disturbance between two men nearby, which turned violent when one of the men pulled a knife and began stabbing the other man. Officer Miville quickly responded, identifying himself as a police officer. He was able to disarm the suspect and began first aid on the victim, who thanks to the officer’s efforts, is expected to make a full recovery. He was presented with a Meritorious Conduct Medal at November’s Clinton City Council meeting.

Pictured here (L to R) Chief Vaughn Becker, Sgt Max Smith, Nathan Braden, Kristopher Miville, Jennifer Hutchins and Assistant Chief Jim Campbell. (Photo courtesy of CPD)

According to a CPD release celebrating the honors, all three officers are on Sergeant Max Smith’s “C” shift. Sgt Smith said in that release: “These officers have worked diligently over the past year for the citizens and visitors of our city with top notch service and professionalism. I am proud to see them recognized for their hard work and want to additionally thank them.”