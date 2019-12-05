Home / Featured / Three juveniles charged with making threats in Campbell

Three juveniles charged with making threats in Campbell

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Three juveniles are facing charges in Campbell County today after allegedly making a threat against a school on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that LaFollette Middle School principal Sandi Wilson contacted the school’s Resource Officer shortly before 9 am Wednesday after learning of a threat of an impending shooting at the school.

Campbell County School System Central Office staff was notified of the incident, and a joint investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office and administrators began.

In the release, authorities say the threat was quickly determined to not be credible.

The three juveniles, the ages and genders of whom have not been released, are charged with filing a false police report or bomb threat.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

New Electronic Docket System at AC Courthouse

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch has announced the installation of an “Electronic Docket …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.