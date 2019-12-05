Three juveniles charged with making threats in Campbell

Three juveniles are facing charges in Campbell County today after allegedly making a threat against a school on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that LaFollette Middle School principal Sandi Wilson contacted the school’s Resource Officer shortly before 9 am Wednesday after learning of a threat of an impending shooting at the school.

Campbell County School System Central Office staff was notified of the incident, and a joint investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office and administrators began.

In the release, authorities say the threat was quickly determined to not be credible.

The three juveniles, the ages and genders of whom have not been released, are charged with filing a false police report or bomb threat.