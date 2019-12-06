Home / Featured / THP: Single-vehicle crash kills one

THP: Single-vehicle crash kills one

One person was killed and another is facing charges after a single-vehicle accident in Rockwood on Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 49-year-old John Sexton of Rockwood had been driving a 1989 GMC pickup truck on Pumphouse Road shortly after 3:00 Thursday afternoon when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and ran off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, which caused the pickup to run off the left side of the road, where it struck a tree and overturned.

Sexton’s passenger, 55-year-old Eugene Smith of Rockwood, was killed in the crash, while Sexton was injured. The THP report indicates that both men had been wearing seat belts, and that criminal charges are pending in the accident.

